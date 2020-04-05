Follow Us:
Sunday, April 05, 2020
COVID19

Elton John donates USD 1 million to protect people with HIV from COVID-19

Earlier this week, Elton John also hosted a coronavirus relief concert Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The event featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Dave Groh and Alicia Keys among others, performing from their homes.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: April 5, 2020 1:19:35 pm
Elton John on vladimir putin Elton John will be making the donation through his Elton John Aids Foundation. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)

Veteran musician Elton John has launched a USD 1 million coronavirus emergency fund to protect individuals with HIV.

The 73-year-old singer will be making the donation through his Elton John Aids Foundation.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a USD 1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world,” John said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind Sending love to all of our Foundation’s partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time,” he added.

Earlier this week, the singer also hosted a coronavirus relief concert Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

The event featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl and Alicia Keys performing from their homes.

