Ellie Goulding engaged? (Source: AP)

Singer Ellie Goulding has sparked engagement rumours with partner Dougie Poynter after she was spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger.

The pop princess, who was not joined by Poynter in an event here, looked sensational in a plunging black shirt dress, reported Daily Mirror.

Last week it was reported that the couple were completely smitten with each other and friends were convinced it is only a matter of time before he pops the question.

