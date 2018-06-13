Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Ed Sheeran wax statue unveiled at cat cafe in London

The wax figure of Ed Sheeran is dressed in a blue checked shirt, bears the singer’s many tattoos and is holding a guitar, as the cafe’s cats eat treats and play around the model.

By: Reuters | London | Published: June 13, 2018 5:41:40 pm
Ed Sheeran has played to packed stadiums around the world – now he, or rather a wax figure of him, can add a cat cafe to the list of locations.

Waxwork museum Madame Tussauds on Tuesday unveiled a model of the British chart-topping musician at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium in London, where customers sip their drinks surrounded by felines.

The figure of Sheeran is dressed in a checked shirt, bears the singer’s many tattoos and is holding a guitar – as the cafe’s cats eat treats and play around the model.

“Knowing what a pet lover he is, launching the figure at London’s renowned cat cafe felt like something the man himself would surely approve of,” Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds in London, said in a statement.

Ed Sheeran wax statue Ed Sheeran’s wax statue was unveiled at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium Cat Cafe in London. (Photo Source: AP)

The figure will soon head to the museum, where visitors can see it from next week.

