Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus

October 24, 2021 10:24:29 pm
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Sunday took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sheeran wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”
He added, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ed Sheeran is all set to release his fifth studio album = (equals) on October 29.
Talking about the album, Sheeran said in a statement that = is “a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work”.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-