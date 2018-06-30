Ed Sheeran slammed with 100 million dollars lawsuit over “Thinking out loud”

Ed Sheeran booked under copyright infringement for “Thinking Out Loud”. Ed Sheeran booked under copyright infringement for “Thinking Out Loud”.

Singer Ed Sheeran has been sued for a second time over allegations that his song “Thinking out loud” is a copy of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s get it on”.

A company called Structured Asset Sales, which owns part of the copyright of Gaye’s song, is suing Ed Sheeran for 100 million dollars, alleging that his 2014 single copies “the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping” of Gaye’s 1973 hit, reports theguardian.com.

Structured Asset Sales was founded by the investment banker David Pullman, who in the late 1990s invited musicians to sell off their future income in exchange for money upfront. David Bowie, James Brown and the Isley Brothers were among his clients.

A judge rejected its initial motion for intervention on June 11. Structured Asset Sales then filed a fresh lawsuit repeating the claim of copyright infringement. Defendants listed in the new claim include Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Atlantic Records and co-writer Amy Wadge.

The suit follows another against “Thinking out loud” filed in August 2016 by the family of Townsend Jr, claiming “the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic compositions of ‘Thinking’ is substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition of ‘Let’s'”.

Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking out loud” won best solo performance in 2016 Grammy Awards and emerged as a multi-platinum hit globally. It was also Ed’s highest charting hit in North America, reaching number one on the Official Singles Chart in the UK and became the first ever song to spend a full year in the UK’s top 40. It also became the first ever song to hit 500 million streams on Spotify.

The song credited to Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge was released by Atlantic Records and published by Sony/ATV.

