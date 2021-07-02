Ed Sheeran opens up on Bad Habits: ‘Wanted to make a vampire video for ages’

YouTuber Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, recently had a chat with popstar Ed Sheeran as he promoted his new single Bad Habits. Koli shared the video of this chat on her Instagram handle with the caption, “I only know how I formed full sentences. 😭 OMG! @teddysphotos I LOVE YOU! ♥️”

Prajakta’s fandom for Ed is evident in the video as she gushes over his past songs and collaborations, and even his simple and beautiful songwriting. “Your songs got me through major emotional roller coasters. I’m so thankful that you exist,” said Prajakta at the beginning while Ed could only say thanks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Speaking about his latest single Bad Habits, Ed elaborated on the vampire theme of the video and shared, “So the song is about bad habits coming out at night time and by the time the sun comes up, you are done with the bad habits. I wanted to make a vampire video for ages. I grew up watching Buffy The Vampire Slayer. It’s one of my favourite shows.”

Ed Sheeran’s songs “Perfect”, “Shape of You” and many more are all based on the theme of love and his discography largely centers around the same theme. When Prajakta asked him if he was a romantic in real life, Ed said, “Me and my wife have a fantastic relationship. We are strict for our date nights. We make sure we have a date night once a week, cook together, love going out dancing and of course, we have a beautiful daughter. So yeah, It’s a normal relationship. We are very much in love.”

Ed Sheeran last performed in India in 2017 at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens. The venue sold over 10,000 tickets in less than 48 minutes.