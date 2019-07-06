Ed Sheeran drops two new singles from upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project

Pop star Ed Sheeran has released two new songs — “Blow” and “Best Part of Me” — from his upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Advertising

While Sheeran has teamed up with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton for “Blow”, he created “Best Part of Me” with Yebba.

Sheeran shared the songs on his official Instagram page.

I’ve got 2 new tracks out today, he posted.

The 28-year-old musician has already released three songs from the album — “I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber”, “Cross Me with Chance the Rapper” and “PnB Rock”, and “Beautiful People with Khalid”.

No. 6 Collaborations Project will release on July 12.

Sheeran’s last album, Divide, came out in March 2017.