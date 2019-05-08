Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran team up for new single ‘I don’t care’

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are joining forces for a new track, “I don’t care”.

The single is scheduled to be dropped Friday.

The singers took to social media to share the news.

In his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bieber revealed that a new song is on the way “with this guy” and posted some fun pictures of him and Sheeran as “a cool cat and f**t face”.

Sheeran too made things Insta official and shared the title of the song with Bieber.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x (sic)” he wrote.

He previously gave an insight into the lyrics of the single.

Last week, Sheeran shared a photoshopped picture with Bieber that shows the duo wearing colourfully printed shirts and holding each other’s hands.

“The Shape of You” hitmaker gave a cryptic caption to the image: “10. Photoshop spoon”.

The singers previously collaborated on “Love yourself”, which was also co-written by Benny Blanco.

The duo recently featured together in Lil Dicky’s “Earth”.

“I don’t care” is presumed to be a lead off single for Sheeran’s next album.