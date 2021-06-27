scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Ed Sheeran confirms new track with BTS, calls the Bangtan boys ‘super cool guys’

Ed Sheeran's first collaboration with BTS was Make It Right in 2019, from the album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 12:47:34 pm
Ed Sheeran, BTSEd Sheeran will work with BTS again (Photo: Instagram/ Ed Sheeran, BTS Official)

Ed Sheeran would be collaborating with BTS for the second time, after Make It Right in 2019. In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, the singer revealed, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.” On June 27, a source from Big Hit music confirmed to Newsen, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”

BTS’ Butter, which is already been topping the charts for the past four weeks, will be releasing on CD in July. Big Hit had previously announced that this time there would be a new track which “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’ positive energy.”

However, it is not certain if BTS’ new song with Ed Sheeran will be in the CD album, or a different album in the future. Asked if the song would be released in July, Big Hit answered, “We cannot confirm the details.”

Ed Sheeran and BTS‘ first collaboration was Make It Right from the 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

