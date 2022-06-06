Ed Sheeran collaborates with Armaan Malik for his next titled 2Step: ‘Huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artistes too’

Armaan Malik had recently dropped a hint on his next song, which he said is “bigger than you can ever imagine and most importantly it means so much to me”. On Monday, Armaan announced that his next English single is a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The English singer-songwriter will release a song on Tuesday titled 2Step, which also features Armaan Malik.

Talking about 2Step, Armaan said in a statement, “I am beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He’s always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artistes too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature.”

He added the song is “about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time.”

As soon as Armaan Malik announced 2Step, his friends and fans took to social media to express their excitement about the collaboration. His brother and music composer Amaal Malik commented, “What a song can’t wait…Big moves.” Harshdeep Kaur mentioned that the news is “incredible”. Kaur added she is proud of Armaan. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Mad proud of you always.” Akasa said Armaan is “putting India on the map”. Siddhant Chaturvedi also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

Fans stated how they were not ready for such a big news. “This is so huge …. Years ago we were literally spAMing you for cover of shape of you and now you came up with a collab with man himself . My heart is literally crying in happiness . So proud of you boy . Thank YOU for working so hard,” a fan wrote. “Dreams come true when you work, Armaan Malik proved this and how,” another comment read.

Ed Sheeran’s 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on June 7.