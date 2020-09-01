Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn blessed with baby girl

Singer Ed Sheeran shared the happy news on Instagram (Photo: YouTube, Instagram/edsheeran).

British musician Ed Sheeran on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have been blessed with a daughter. They have named the baby, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sheeran shared a photo of a cute little pair of socks and captioned the picture, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.”

Ed Sheeran went on to add that both the mother and child are healthy and doing okay. “Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x,” he added.

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2019.

