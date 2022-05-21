scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

Ed Sheeran said he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the baby's arrival.

By: AP | London |
May 21, 2022 9:27:11 am
Ed Sheeran posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.

British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the baby’s arrival.

The Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.

“We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran, 31, said in the Thursday night post, without giving the child’s name or saying when she was born.\

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

