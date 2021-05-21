Echo song: Armaan Malik’s collaboration with K-pop star Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR is about love and longing

Singer-composer Armaan Malik has collaborated with Korean-American artiste Eric Nam and Indian-American producer DJ KSHMR in his latest song “Echo”. The English track, which released on Friday, highlights the feeling of love and longing, and the indecisiveness in a relationship. “Echo” happens to be Armaan’s fourth single and is being touted as “the first K-pop meets I-pop collaboration.”

Speaking about how “Echo” came into being at KSHMR’s studio in Los Angeles, Armaan said in a statement, “KSHMR played some unreleased material including ‘Echo’. It just stuck, and I recorded my demo verse at his studio itself. Around mid-2020, Eric and I had this little interaction on Twitter that sparked off an internet friendship, and our teams got connected as well to discuss a potential collaboration. The track we all gravitated most towards was ‘Echo’ and we spent the next few months making it sound like it does right now.”

Eric Nam added, “We’ve been working on this song for some time now and quite honestly, I wasn’t sure if it would ever see the light of day. But, I’m so glad that we get to share this with the world and for us to be able to create this collaborative moment across continents and cultures.”

According to DJ KSHMR, “Echo is a song about tough relationships that I think we can all relate to.”

He added, “Echo was a demo I started years ago, unsure of how to finish it until I met Armaan. The voice and story he brought to the song was the perfect fit. Eric lent his awesome talent and it became a cross-country Asian collaboration, which I love.”