Top Bollywood songs of February 12: Baaghi 3’s Dus Bahane 2.0, Bhoot’s Channa Ve and more

Baaghi 3’s “Dus Bahane 2.0” and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’s “Channa Ve” were among the songs released on Wednesday. While “Dus Bahane 2.0”, featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is a remixed version, “Channa Ve” is an original from the Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. Here is a list of songs that grabbed the attention of music lovers today.

1. “Dus Bahane 2.0” from Baaghi 3

“Dus Bahane 2.0”, the first song from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3, released today. The track is the remixed version of the blockbuster number “Dus Bahane” from 2005 film Dus. The original composers Vishal-Shekhar have recreated the new version too, and the voices of singers Shaan and KK have also been retained. However, the makers attempt at tweaking the song’s signature tune, its hook step and adding female lines (crooned by Tulsi Kumar) hasn’t left many impressed. Even the choreography in its video is mediocre.

2. “Channa Ve” from Bhoot

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’s first song dropped on Wednesday. This song is a love ballad and depicts Vicky’s on-screen romance with Bhumi Pednekar. The song has been penned, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva with Mansheel Gujral also lending her voice.

3. “Sip Sip 2.0” from Street Dancer 3D

The full version of Street Dancer 3D song “Sip Sip 2.0” was released today. The song features Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa. Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the original Punjabi number by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas. Since the movie incorporated just a portion of the track, its makers decided to launch its complete video to revive the buzz around it. Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

