Dur Hua teaser: Asim Riaz-Divya Agarwal look flawless in the heartbreak track

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is all set to win hearts with his upcoming track titled “Dur Hua”. The actor-rapper shared the teaser of the song on Instagram. Going by the video, the rap song looks like a heartbreak number. The music video, which also stars Divya Agarwal, looks impressive. Both Divya and Asim look flawless in the video. The music video marks Asim and Divya‘s first on-screen collaboration.

Composed by Roach Killa, “Dur Hua” will be out on January 27.

As soon as Asim Riaz shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with compliments. “Wish you more success,” a fan wrote, while another fan expressed how he is “super duper excited” for the song. ”Dur Hua” marks Asim’s seventh track. Earlier, he crooned “Tera Bhai”, “Sky High”, “King Kong”, “Built In Pain”, “Back To Start” and “Big Boss”.

“Tera Bhai” was released in December last year, ahead of Asim’s brother Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Asim, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, had earlier spoken about his brother’s eviction. Calling the move “unfair,” Asim had said that even other contestants were involved in physical fights but no action was taken against them.

“Earlier too contestants were pushing each other, but then they were not ousted from the show. However, unfortunately, Umar was evicted. Karan Kundrra also did it, so if they had to be fair, he should have been evicted too,” Asim told paparazzi.

“He was a strong guest on the show and was not letting the game of other contestants grow stronger. On Weekend ka Vaar also it was mentioned how strong Umar was, but then unfair things have been happening. This is not the first time that something unfair has happened on Bigg Boss,” he said.

Divya Agarwal, meanwhile, has featured in several music videos post her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner.