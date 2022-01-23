Dur Hua song: Asim Riaz, Divya Agarwal to set screens on fire with ‘next banger’

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz treated fans to the first look of his next single. Titled ‘Dur Hua’, the single features Asim with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Asim shared the first look on Sunday with a caption that read, “Stay tuned Squad, the next banger is on the way, Dropping soon.” The look received overwhelming response from Asim and Divya’s fans. “So excited to see two of my favs on screen together,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Hell excited.”

The poster has come a few days after Divya and Asim teased their fans with some BTS photos from the sets of the song. Earlier this week, Asim also dropped a picture of himself with his brother Umar Riaz.

Umar had participated in Bigg Boss 15. However, he was ousted out of the Bigg Boss house after he aggressively charged at his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task.

Asim had reacted on the maker’s decision to evict Umar. Asim said though many other contestants got into physical fights this year, no action was taken against them.

“Earlier too contestants were pushing each other, but then they were not ousted from the show. However, unfortunately, Umar was evicted. Karan Kundrra also did it, so if they had to be fair, he should have been evicted too,” Asim told the paparazzi.

He added that his brother Umar was ‘instigated’ by Pratik during the task. “He was a strong guest on the show and was not letting the game of other contestants grow stronger. On Weekend ka Vaar also it was mentioned how strong Umar was, but then unfair things have been happening. This is not the first time that something unfair has happened on Bigg Boss,” he said.

While Asim had emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss, Umar was evicted from the show long before the finale week.