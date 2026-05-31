Dua Lipa ties the knot with Callum Turner in London, see photos

Singer Dua Lipa tied the knot with actor Callum Turner at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family members and close friends.

For the wedding, Lipa wore a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Turner, meanwhile, opted for a navy double-breasted Ferragamo suit with matching shirt and tie.

DUA LIPA IS OFFICIALLY MARRIED, OH MY GOD 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcfe15llm7 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

🚨 DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER HAVE MARRIED IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/OG5GpNmSWR — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

The marriage comes almost a year after Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner.

In an interview with British Vogue in June 2025, Lipa said, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with it (engagement ring). It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

During the interview, the singer also talked about starting a family. “I’d love to have kids one day. But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens.”

Rumours of a romance between Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first emerged in January 2024 after the two were spotted together at the Masters of the Air afterparty in London. They later made their relationship Instagram official in July that year.

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has established herself as one of pop music’s biggest stars. She has won three Grammy Awards and scored multiple Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hits, including “New Rules,” “Don’t Start Now,” “Levitating,” “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” with Elton John, and “Dance the Night.”

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Callum Turner, meanwhile, is best known for portraying Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He has also appeared in films such as The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, and the Apple TV+ World War II drama series Masters of the Air.