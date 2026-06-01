Dua Lipa ties the knot with Callum Turner in intimate London ceremony

After a year of wedding rumours post engagement, singer Dua Lipa finally got married to actor Callum Turner. The pop star put an end to several months of speculation about their wedding plans, with an intimate ceremony in London. Pictures of the private affair, sourced by international media publications, have surfaced on the internet, creating a lot of buzz among fans.

Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, whose relationship has grabbed many eyeballs since 2024, are now expected to host a celebration in Sicily soon. In the wedding images sourced by The Sun and The Daily Mail, the singer can be seen in a white hat, dress and gloves, stepping out of the church holding her husband’s hand, who was wearing a navy blue suit and tie.

Dua, famous for hit tracks like Levitating, One Kiss, and Break My Heart, was also holding a bunch of white and yellow flowers in her hand. In another viral photo, the duo’s friends and family can be seen standing on both sides of the stairs at Marylebone Registry and throwing confetti as they headed for a black cab. According to The Sun, a security team and their family went in another car behind the newly wedded couple.

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dua lipa is super kind, politically aware, makes great music, spends her time & money traveling and exploring different cultures, and now she’s married to the man of her dreams. yeah, dua has won at life. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LMwGRv9x5w — dua lipa pics (@lipapictures) May 31, 2026

🚨 DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER HAVE MARRIED IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/OG5GpNmSWR — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

As per Daily Mail, the wedding ceremony lasted for around 30-40 minutes and the couple has a three-day Italian extravaganza planned for next week. For the Sicily party, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner will have a ceremony at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera. They have booked the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel and the reported guest list includes Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

A source told The Daily Mail, “This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam. Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.”

Dua Lipa engagement confirmation

Dua and Callun’s wedding rumours surfaced over two years after Lipa and Turner opened up about their relationship publicly. Since then, they mostly kept their relationship away from the limelight. The couple has appeared together at various events from time to time, but have refrained from talking about their private lives.

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In June 2025, Dua confirmed in a British Vogue interview that she and Turner were engaged. “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she said. The New Rules singer also spoke about her engagement ring and shared, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”