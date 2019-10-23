Drive song Prem Pujari: Jacqueline and Sushant welcome the festivities with this dance number

“Prem Pujari” from Drive is out and the video of the song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. The video is set at a wedding where the crowd is celebrating the festivities.

The makers have gone ahead with a gold theme and to stand out from among the crowd, the two lead actors are sporting silver outfits. As far as the song is concerned, it is a fun party number and is sure to enter your Diwali party playlist. But in the longer run, the song doesn’t look like it will leave much of an impact.

“Prem Pujari” has been composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut with lyrics by Siddhant Kaushal. The vocals have been provided by Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Amartya Bobo Rahut and Dev Arijit with rap by GD 47.

This is the third track from Drive after “Makhna” and “Karma”. The film’s trailer was released a few days ago and gave a sneak peek into the film’s plot. Drive is a heist drama where the gang of Sushant and Jacqueline plan to rob the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Drive has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This will be Dharma’s first film to exclusively release on Netflix.

Drive starts streaming on Netflix from November 1.