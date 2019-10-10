Drive song Karma: The pile of ‘peppy chartbusters’ continues to grow

The makers of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive have released yet another song titled “Karma.” To be honest, there is not much to say here — be it in terms of video or the audio. While the video sees Jacqueline doing what she does best — shimmy around in a bedazzled dress; the audio is a lot of noise — a mix of instruments paired with Sukriti Kakar’s voice.

The music has been composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut with lyrics by Siddhant Kaushal. A line about the lyrics here — ‘Karma badi kameeni hai’ (Karma is a bi**h) — well, don’t we all know that? What is new here? And incidentally, we already have a song titled “Karma is a bitch.”

Drive is an actioner which is being helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar. The film also features Sapna Pabbi and Boman Irani in pivotal parts.

Drive will start streaming on Netflix from November 1.