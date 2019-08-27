Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagli: Meet Bros bring the iconic song to 2019

The makers of much-anticipated Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl have released the third song from the film. “Dhagala Lagli” is a recreated version of the Marathi song “Dhagala Lagli Kala” by Dada Kondke.

The song is the latest in the ongoing flood of recreations in Bollywood. The only difference this time is that instead of an old Bollywood number or a Punjabi song, this is a recreation of a legendary Marathi one.

While the song has seen many remixes, this is perhaps the most elaborate production. The Meet Bros have brought the song to 2019 in a style that stays true to the original. The song’s beat has not seen drastic changes and the melody has stayed mostly the same. Purists may argue that additions to the song like a short verse in Hindi take away from the spirit of doing a recreation of a Marathi song, but this has likely been added to give the song context in other regions.

The video, much like for the song “Radhe Radhe”, is a grand affair. Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha dance with a massive troupe of dancers. The lead actors’ limited interaction in the three-minute-song is likely a prelude to what will play out on screen but that remains to be seen.

Overall, Dream Girl’s “Dhagala Lagli” is an interesting remake of the original that stays true to the spirit of the song. The song’s choreography and Ganesh Chaturthi influence fit in well with the film’s theme of local religious theatre.

Dream Girl, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is slated for a September 13 release.