Drake remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, wears T-shirt with late singer’s name on it

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s death came as a shock to his legion of fans and members of music industry from India and around the world. Canadian rapper Drake is no different as he remembered Moose Wala in his own way during his recent concert. The singer, who performed in Toronto, wore a T-shirt with Moose Wala’s name printed on it.
In a video that went viral, Drake is seen performing with gusto with his T-shirt saying “Sidhu Moose Wala 1993-2022. The rapper had also shared his condolences after Moose Wala’s death through a social media story.
Moose Wala was shot on May 29 near his village Mansa, Punjab. The incident took place a day after his security was brought down by the government. The incident shocked not just his fans but fellow celebrities from the showbiz world.
Recently Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh got the image of his late son’s face tattooed on his right arm. The video of him getting tattooed was widely shared online. Along with his face, the tattoo also had ‘Sarwan Putt’ inked, which loosely translates into ‘a perfect son’.
The late singer’s mother Charn Kaur also got a similar tattoo on her arm with “Shubh Sarwan Putt” written on it.
