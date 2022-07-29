scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Drake remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, wears T-shirt with late singer’s name on it

Drake performed at the OVO Toronto festival, wearing a T-shirt with late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's name printed on it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 4:28:19 pm
Drake at his Toronto concertCanadian rapper Drake wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's name written on it.

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s death came as a shock to his legion of fans and members of music industry from India and around the world. Canadian rapper Drake is no different as he remembered Moose Wala in his own way during his recent concert. The singer, who performed in Toronto, wore a T-shirt with Moose Wala’s name printed on it.

In a video that went viral, Drake is seen performing with gusto with his T-shirt saying “Sidhu Moose Wala 1993-2022. The rapper had also shared his condolences after Moose Wala’s death through a social media story.

 

Twitter users lauded Drake for this gesture.

