Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Must Read

Drake releases two new songs ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’

Theo Skudra, who was also the brain behind Drake's song "Toronto", has directed the video.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: March 2, 2020 7:26:06 pm
Drake Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020. (Photo: Drake/Instagram)

Rapper Drake has dropped two new songs, “When to say when” and “Chicago freestyle”.

The two songs were merged in a single video.

Theo Skudra, who was also the brain behind Drake’s song “Toronto”, has directed the video.

In December last year, Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sooryavanshi trailer launch
Inside Sooryavanshi trailer launch

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement