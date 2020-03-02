Drake releases two new songs ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’

Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020. (Photo: Drake/Instagram) Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020. (Photo: Drake/Instagram)

Rapper Drake has dropped two new songs, “When to say when” and “Chicago freestyle”.

The two songs were merged in a single video.

Theo Skudra, who was also the brain behind Drake’s song “Toronto”, has directed the video.

In December last year, Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020.

