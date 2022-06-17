Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio, plays his hit songs

Singer Drake paid tribute to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on the first episode of his SiriusXM radio show Table for One. Drake also announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. Previously, Drake had posted an Instagram story about Moose Wala after his death, writing, “RIP Moose.”

According to a report on HipHopNMore, Drake played Moose Wala’s hit singles “295” and “G-Sh*t” on the show. “295” recently entered the Billboard Global 200 chart, and claimed the number three spot on YouTube’s Global Music Video chart.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Punjab last month. His death is said to be connected with a gang war.

Reacting to Drake’s radio tribute for Moose Wala, fans left comments on an Instagram post announcing the news. “Damn respect to Drake for this one,” one fan commented. “That’s what he earned,” wrote another fan, and several others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moose Wala, hailed from a farmer’s family from Mansa’s Moosa village. His father, Balkaur Singh, is a retired government employee and a farmer, while mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of the Moosa village.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused and conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder case, was produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate at Mansa early on Wednesday morning and remanded in police custody for seven days, police sources said.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s death was condoled by several personalities from the film and music industry. In addition to Drake, condolence messages came from Shehnaaz Gill, Mika Singh and Diljit Dosanjh, among many others.