Sunday, January 17, 2021
Dr Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

In a January 5 social media post, Dr Dre, 55, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

By: AP | Los Angeles | January 17, 2021 8:39:05 am
dr drePeter Paterno, an attorney for the rapper and producer, said Dr Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Dr Dre was back at home on Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange on Saturday. The rapper and producer reportedly was released on Friday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In a January 5 social media post, Dre, 55, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before and was recovering at the medical centre.

On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that he had “just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Born Andre Young in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine, and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

