scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
MUST READ

Documentary on Billie Eilish to release on Apple TV Plus

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV Plus.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | September 29, 2020 2:24:10 pm
Billie Eilish documentaryBillie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry documentary will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV Plus. (Photo: Billie Eilish/Instagram)

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated documentary about multiple Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV Plus.

RJ Cutler, best known for The September Issue which followed Vogue fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour, has directed the Apple Original Films doc.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The World’s a Little Blurry is produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Eilish, 18, ruled the most recent Grammy Awards with her debut album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, winning five trophies, including best new artist and album of the year.

She has also sung the theme song for No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan, kbc 12
KBC 12: Can you answer the 12 questions faced by the season’s first contestant Aarti Jagtap?

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement