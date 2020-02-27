Top songs of February 27: Baaghi 3’s Do You Love Me, Tu Bhi Royega and more

Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me features Disha Patani. Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me features Disha Patani.

Baaghi 3’s “Do You Love Me” featuring Disha Patani, Zee Music’s “Tu Bhi Royega”, “Tax Ka Bhoot and Love Aaj Kal’s “Yeh Dooriyan” were among the songs released on February 27.

1. Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 song “Do You Love Me”, featuring Disha Patani, was released today. The original music of the song was composed by late Lebanese performer René Bendali. Nikhita has given the vocals for the recreated version. T-Series has credited the original composer as they wrote on YouTube, “Thank you René Bendali for creating this song and licensing it to us to bring it to the Indian audiences!!”

2. Tu Bhi Royega

Presented by Zee Music Studio, “Tu Bhi Royega” is a romantic song. Jyotica Tangri has given the vocals of the song which is filmed on Bhavin Bhanushali, Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Roman Khan. The track has been composed by Vivek Kar with lyrics by Kumaar.

3. Tax Ka Bhoot

This new rap titled “Tax Ka Bhoot” song features TikTok star Yuvraj Singh, popularly known as Baba Jackson, and Biswapati Sarkar. Abby Viral has performed the song with music by Rishabh Yadav and Himanshu Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Gulshan Jethwani and Jeet Mahal.

4. Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

The video of Love Aaj Kal’s “Yeh Dooriyan” was released on YouTube. The song is a reprised version of Pritam’s original composition for the 2009 film of the same name. The new version has also been composed by Pritam with vocals by Mohit Chauhan. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma feature in the music video.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd