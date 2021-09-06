Do Ghoont: Nia Sharma brings alive 70s charm in her sizzling avatar

Fans hadn’t even managed to come to terms with Nia Sharma’s surprise entry and shocking exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house and the actor has already served them another dhamaka. The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor’s music video “Do Ghoont” released on Monday, and while the song has nothing new to offer, Nia has managed to set the screen on fire.

Known for her bold avatar, Nia Sharma dons three glam outfits for the video, and manages to carry them off. However, in the first look, the nose ring made her look a little uncomfortable. Also, there seems to be a desperate effort to sexualise her, which looks incongruous.

The original song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featured Mumtaz. In this new version by Shruti Rane, Nia sways to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography.

While the makers of the song have not changed the track much, there’s an additional dhol beat that’s usually heard during Ganesh Utsav. Even Nia’s dance steps seem to be inspired by popular Ganpati moves. Guess, the song will be a party winner at the upcoming Ganpati celebrations.

Excited about her new project, the Naagin 4 actor in a statement shared, “An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance. I am thankful for the careful guidance of the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much.”

Nia Sharma entered Bigg Boss OTT on September 1 announcing that she is the wild card, who is up to add some ‘toofan’ to the season. However, the next day, Bigg Boss and Nia informed housemates and the audience that she played a prank, as she was only a guest on the show.