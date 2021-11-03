Do Gallan song: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh look adorable but fans miss Garry Sandhu’s original version

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh treated fans to a new song on Wednesday. The song titled “Do Gallan” features NehuPreet, as their fans call them, in their most adorable avatar. As soon as the music video begins, we see Neha and Rohanpreet at a party. Rohanpreet is seen playing the piano as Neha takes over the mic. Their chemistry is noteworthy.

“Do Gallan” is a recreated version of Garry Sandhu’s original track with the same name. The new song has also been composed and written by Garry.

As soon as the song released, NehuPreet fans dropped adorable comments. “I loved the composition,” wrote a YouTube user. “It soo soul full and spirit touching remake by neha and rohu ….my heart got melted great job and both sang the song with full heart and truth,” another comment read. However, some fans were miffed about the recreation. A section of social media users argued that the new version of Garry Sandhu’s song has no comparison with the old one. “Garry Sandhu’s Do Gallan is masterpiece,” read a comment. Another fan mentioned in the video’s comment section, “The emotions Garry had in his voice can never be re-created in a million years.” “Garry Sandhu gave this masterpiece a couple of years back nd that tym nobody has thought that his song will be highly demanding in near future.. Gem song by A GEM.. good efforts by the Garry Sandhu version is still my favorite,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are receiving love from their fans and family members. Tony Kakkar called Neha and Rohanpreet’s version of “Do Gallan” as the “the most beautiful song and video ever”. Tony also called the song the ‘best’ Diwali gift. Singer Vibhor Parashar said, “Nehu and mera bhaii you both sound so beautiful”.