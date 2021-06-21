DJ Snake, Dhee remix Enjoy Enjaami to bring Spotify Singles to India

Spotify has collaborated with international EDM icon DJ Snake and Tamil singer Dhee to bring its Singles programme, aimed at providing artistes a platform to rerecord their existing songs with a fresh new take, to India. The platform also allows artists to cover a song of their choice by other artists.

Globally, Spotify Singles programme has brought together artistes from different music cultures to create something unique.

“We are thrilled to announce our first Single from India with DJ Snake, one of the biggest global music icons, and Dhee, who has such a powerful voice. Music is borderless and through such collaborations, we want listeners to experience different cultures.’’ said Andy Sloan-Vincent, Head of Global Music Programs at Spotify.

DJ Snake and Dhee are joining hands to reinvent the latter’s hit single; Enjoy Enjaami by fusing distinctive sounds that are native to Tamil Nadu with EDM. The track is releasing today on World Music Day. “I feel very privileged to be the first person to do this,” Dhee said while commenting on being the first Indian to be a part of the programme.

The song is composed of distinctive styles that work together to create a sound like no other. DJ Snake’s EDM beats are well contrasted with Dhee’s vocals. Dhee delivers her part with much emphasis on rhythm and flow and the song is the personification of what a mashup of contrasting styles should be.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, DJ Snake advised young and upcoming artistes to invest in a home studio rather than spend big bucks on recording their tracks at the biggest professional studios. “You know, you are gonna save money, you are gonna be independent. You don’t have to wait for anybody,” said DJ Snake. “And right now people just want music. They want good vibes, you know. They don’t want like perfect songs and everything.”,