scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

DJ Khaled releases new album Khaled Khaled

DJ Khaled had released two songs from the album "Popstar" and "Greece" last year. Both songs featured the Canadian rapper Drake. Now, he has unveiled the whole album.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 4:08:53 pm
Khaled KhaledKhaled Khaled was released on Friday. (Photo: DJ Khaled/YouTube)

DJ Khaled released a new album titled Khaled Khaled on Friday. The album is named after his real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled. The world-renowned DJ had released two songs from the album “Popstar” and “Greece” last year. Both songs featured the Canadian rapper Drake.

On Friday, DJ Khaled released a song titled “Sorry Not Sorry,” which also features JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by the Hive.

The album also features songs with vocals by Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, among others.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. “Thankful” [feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih]

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

2. “Every Chance I Get” [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk]

3. “Big Paper” [feat. Cardi B]

4. “We Going Crazy” [feat. H.E.R. & Migos]

5. “I Did It” [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby]

6. “Let It Go” [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage]

7. “Body In Motion” [feat. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch]

8. “Popstar” [feat. Drake]

9. “This Is My Year” [feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross & Puff Daddy]

10. “Sorry Not Sorry” [feat. Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy & Harmonies By The Hive]

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

11. “Just Be” [feat. Justin Timberlake]

12. “I Can Have It All” [feat. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R. & Meek Mill]

13. “Greece” [feat. Drake]

14. “Where You Come From” [feat. Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer]

Happy listening!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma personal life photos virat vamika family
Anushka Sharma birthday: A look at the actor’s life away from the limelight

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x