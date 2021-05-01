DJ Khaled releases new album Khaled Khaled

Khaled Khaled was released on Friday. (Photo: DJ Khaled/YouTube)

DJ Khaled released a new album titled Khaled Khaled on Friday. The album is named after his real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled. The world-renowned DJ had released two songs from the album “Popstar” and “Greece” last year. Both songs featured the Canadian rapper Drake.

On Friday, DJ Khaled released a song titled “Sorry Not Sorry,” which also features JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by the Hive.

The album also features songs with vocals by Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, among others.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. “Thankful” [feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih]

2. “Every Chance I Get” [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk]

3. “Big Paper” [feat. Cardi B]

4. “We Going Crazy” [feat. H.E.R. & Migos]

5. “I Did It” [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby]

6. “Let It Go” [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage]

7. “Body In Motion” [feat. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch]

8. “Popstar” [feat. Drake]

9. “This Is My Year” [feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross & Puff Daddy]

10. “Sorry Not Sorry” [feat. Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy & Harmonies By The Hive]

11. “Just Be” [feat. Justin Timberlake]

12. “I Can Have It All” [feat. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R. & Meek Mill]

13. “Greece” [feat. Drake]

14. “Where You Come From” [feat. Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer]

