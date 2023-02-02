scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
DJ Diplo says he did small jobs, ate thalis when he travelled to India without any money: ‘I cut my teeth in India’

Diplo took to his Instagram handle and revealed why India has a special place in his heart.

dj diploDiplo visited India in his early 20s. (Photo: Diplo/Instagram)
American DJ Diplo took a trip down memory lane and shared his experience when he travelled to India with a one-way ticket. Diplo recently performed at the first Asian edition of the global music festival Lollapalooza which was held in Mumbai. He shared pictures from the concert and also gave his fans a sneak peek of his trip to India several years ago.

Sharing the pictures, Diplo wrote, “When I was barely 20 years old i said goodbye to my brief life and I went to India with a one way ticket . I took a small bag and traveled to Delhi. it was my first time leaving the my country. I had barely any money or expectations but that didn’t matter.”

He continued, “I had barely any money or expectations but that didn’t matter. I bought a used Enfield motorcycle and traveled everywhere from Ladakh to Rishikesh to Calcutta all the way to Gujarat where I learned a bit of the language collected records, did small jobs; ate Thali every lunch swam in the rivers.” Diplo also shared the picture of his Royal Enfield.

Exclusive| Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala decodes Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan scene, his concern about 'Ek soldier ye nahi poochta' line

The DJ said that India was a chaotic mess and added that he can speak about his youth in India for hours. He spoke about his Indian friend and said, “I had a friend (he was dealing drugs and Awol from the US ARMY) would take me to whore houses where he would meet up with his regular girls and I would smoke hash and listen to the sickest sitar and tabla players in sketchy basements where each establishment only had numbers not names. I cut my teeth in India, I learned about music I lived weekly on a few dollars.”

He concluded by saying, “The feeling to be invited back to India every few years to perform is so humbling and a blessing because if it wasn’t for my trial by fire as a young man in India. I wouldn’t be the artist and man I am today.”

