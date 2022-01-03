Divyanka Tripathi stuns as a Punjabi bride in her debut music video Babul Da Vehda, watch teaser

Popular small screen star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her music video debut. On Monday, she shared a teaser of the song “Babul Da Vehda”, which has been crooned by Asees Kaur and composed by Meet Brothers. The actor looks stunning as a bride in the emotional Punjabi ballad.

“Treat your eyes to a glimpse from my debut music video #BabulDaVehda sung by @aseeskaurmusic and composed by @meetbrosofficial,” she captioned the post.

In the teaser, we see Divyanka Tripathi, dressed in bridal finery, leaving her home after her wedding. As she steps out, she is reminded of her times with her younger sister and father. The song delves into the pain of a girl leaving her family post marriage. The song will drop on January 5.

Starring in music videos have become quite a trend for television stars. During the pandemic, many actors took up music videos. From Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Shukla to Dheeraj Doophar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, each of these celebrities have multiple music videos to their credit.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Srishty Rode shared that music is something that connects with everyone. “As for us actors, with not much happening in terms of shoots, it’s a good break. It’s also the easiest thing to shoot right now given you need minimum people around, and can wrap up work in just a couple of days. The trend of music videos was quite popular about two decades ago, and guess it’s back,” the actor said.