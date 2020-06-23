Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar calls Sonu Nigam ‘thankless’

Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to claims made by Sonu Nigam. Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to claims made by Sonu Nigam.

Sonu Nigam recently warned T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar to not malign his name. In a new video titled “Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante,” the singer said Bhusan has instigated the wrong person. Now, Bhushan’s wife and actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar has responded to the claims made by Nigam.

Taking a jibe at Nigam, Divya wrote on Instagram, “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign…. Im even seeing people being able to sell lies & deceits with their strong campaigns…. #sonunigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience ….. God save our world !!!”

Sonu Nigam, in his vlog, had revealed how Bhushan Kumar pleaded with him to do an album. He also suggested the music honcho requested him to introduce the former to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Nigam also slammed the functioning of the Indian music industry, which is controlled by two big companies.

Reacting to the singer’s claims, Divya Khosla Kumar called him ‘thankless’ and said it is T-Series that gave him a break in the industry. The actor-director even called Nigam’s videos a publicity stunt.

She wrote, “#sonunigam ji TSeries ne aapko industry mein break Diya… aapko itna aage badaya …. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole … Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai … Aapke pitaji ke khud maine intne videos direct kiye jiseke liye woh Hamesha itne shukar guzar rehte thee … But some people r thankless #achasiladiyatunemere pyaarka (Sonu Nigam, T-Series helped you flourish in your career. If you had so much problem with Bhushan, why didn’t you say it earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity? I have directed your father’s videos and he has always been so thankful for it)”

While there are singers including Armaan Malik who have refuted the claims made by Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai have said they feel the same way about the music industry as Nigam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd