Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert faces fresh bomb threat; HC among targets

A fresh bomb “threat” linked to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh‘s upcoming concert in Indore has prompted security agencies across Madhya Pradesh to step up vigilance. This comes after police received an alleged email on the official email ID of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court threatening bomb blasts at the singer’s upcoming concert, along with some other locations in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal.

Dosanjh’s concert is scheduled for November 15 at C-21 Ground in Indore as part of his ongoing Aura Tour. The latest threat comes barely a week after three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with Dosanjh’s November 15 concert.

Police teams in all three cities are investigating the emails, which reportedly mentioned several institutions, individuals and locations across the three cities.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

With the latest communication reaching the High Court’s official email address, police are examining whether the threats are connected and attempting to establish the sender’s identity and location.

Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh’s four songs barred from Indore concert over alcohol, drug, violence references

Amid the successive threats and speculation over the fate of the Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday reassured fans that he would travel to the city and perform as scheduled. During an Instagram Live session, the singer dismissed speculation about the programme being cancelled and said: “15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte.”

Confirming the receipt of the email, Robin Jain, DSP, Police Headquarters, said: “This email was received on the official website of the High Court, which contained a threatening message regarding pop singer Diljit’s upcoming programme in Indore, along with some remarks and the names of a few other organisations. Since security measures are already being taken by the police from a safety perspective, senior officers are aware of the situation; and because the email also mentioned some locations in Bhopal and Indore besides Gwalior, the police departments of those places are also working on it.”

Story continues below this ad

Jain said a separate team was investigating the email’s origin and attempting to establish who sent it. Police are examining the digital trail, including the source of the communication, while reviewing security arrangements at the locations mentioned in the message.

The threat reportedly warned of an improvised explosive device (IED) being planted at the stage where Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15. Following the email, security was also strengthened around the Gwalior High Court premises and the residences of judges.

Investigators are also examining the technical details of the latest email. Preliminary findings reported by police suggest that the IP address associated with the communication is linked to a foreign network. However, investigators are attempting to establish its actual origin and identify the person behind it.

The latest communication follows a series of alleged threatening emails received in Indore on November 2, when three private schools and the office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were sent messages warning of bomb blasts ahead of Dosanjh’s concert.

Story continues below this ad

The emails, written in Punjabi, allegedly threatened explosions at the schools and warned their management against sending students to the singer’s concert.

ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya, confirming the threats, said: “Several schools have received emails containing threats to blow up their premises in connection with this event. The matter is now under investigation. Legal action is being initiated based on technical evidence. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team has already conducted an inspection.”

A similar email was received at the Mayor’s office, also linking the alleged threat to the upcoming concert. The police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the messages could be hoaxes, but the Crime Branch was examining technical evidence to identify the senders.