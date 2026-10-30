Ahead of Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh drops cross-cultural track ‘Pokito’. Watch

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, popular for songs like “Gasolina” and “Despacito”, for the cross-cultural track “Pokito”.

The three-minute-and-57-second track blends Punjabi lyrics with Spanish verses. While Diljit opens the track with Punjabi lyrics, Daddy Yankee soon takes over in his signature Latin style. The song’s hook, “Poquito a poquito”, roughly translates to “little by little”. The music video features vibrant visuals and brings the two performers together as they sing in their respective languages and styles.

In the music video of “Pokito”, Diljit Dosanjh sports his trademark turban and several outfits, including a denim jacket and a traditional white ensemble. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, is seen mostly in baseball jerseys, leather jackets and sunglasses.