Ahead of Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh drops cross-cultural track ‘Pokito’. Watch

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, popular for songs like “Gasolina” and “Despacito”, for the cross-cultural track “Pokito”.
The three-minute-and-57-second track blends Punjabi lyrics with Spanish verses. While Diljit opens the track with Punjabi lyrics, Daddy Yankee soon takes over in his signature Latin style. The song’s hook, “Poquito a poquito”, roughly translates to “little by little”. The music video features vibrant visuals and brings the two performers together as they sing in their respective languages and styles.
In the music video of “Pokito”, Diljit Dosanjh sports his trademark turban and several outfits, including a denim jacket and a traditional white ensemble. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, is seen mostly in baseball jerseys, leather jackets and sunglasses.
ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert: Timings, traffic, Metro services, rain update and songs to expect
Posting a video of “Pokito” on his Instagram handle, Diljit wrote in the caption, “From India to Puerto Rico and from Puerto Rico to India ” POKITO”Eis out NOW! Link in Bio – #pokito #lapostal.”
Talking about the song, Daddy Yankee said in a statement, “Lyrically, the song is about working hard and discipline is part of self-love. I always believed that Punjabi music and reggaeton would make for a great marriage.”
This is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with an international artiste. Over the past few years, the Punjabi singer has worked with Australian pop star Sia, Hong Kong-based pop star Jackson Wang, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, American rapper Pitbull and global DJ David Guetta, among others.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi today. After reaching the venue, the singer shared an Instagram Story featuring a huge banner of his show. “WELCOME JLN ELHI..DILJIT DOSANJH. AURA WORLD TOUR SOLD OUT. 30 OCTOBER 2026,” the text read.
After the national capital, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.