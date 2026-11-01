‘It was tough’: Diljit Dosanjh reveals why his Bihar concert was cancelled

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Singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the much-awaited India leg of his ongoing global AURA Tour with a concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. However, the show had faced uncertainty in the days leading up to the event, with Delhi Police initially denying permission over security concerns. The concert was later cleared after the organisers agreed to additional security and crowd-management measures. Following the performance, Diljit revealed during an Instagram Live session that the Delhi concert was not the first of his shows in India to face such uncertainty.
Diljit Dosanjh reveals Bihar concert was cancelled
During an Instagram Live session, a fan asked Diljit whether he would bring his AURA Tour to Bihar. The singer responded, “We tried to go to Bihar. We had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”
“It’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi,” added Diljit, explaining why Bihar couldn’t be a stop on both his tours recently.
He also alleged that “a lot of people tried to stop” his Delhi concert, but he managed to pull it off, adding that it was “tough”.
“I don’t want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don’t know why.”
Also Read – ‘I’m an artiste, bro’: Diljit Dosanjh puts Punjab and politics centre stage at Delhi show
Last year, Diljit Dosanjh toured across 13 Indian cities as part of the Dil-Luminati Tour. These included New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. As per an EY report, the India leg of the tour generated a total revenue of Rs 943 crore in total economic impact.
Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA Tour
After touring across Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, and Australia, Diljit Dosanjh has come home for the India leg of the AURA Tour. After New Delhi, Diljit is set to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12, and Kolkata on December 19.