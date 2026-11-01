‘It was tough’: Diljit Dosanjh reveals why his Bihar concert was cancelled

Singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the much-awaited India leg of his ongoing global AURA Tour with a concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. However, the show had faced uncertainty in the days leading up to the event, with Delhi Police initially denying permission over security concerns. The concert was later cleared after the organisers agreed to additional security and crowd-management measures. Following the performance, Diljit revealed during an Instagram Live session that the Delhi concert was not the first of his shows in India to face such uncertainty.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals Bihar concert was cancelled

During an Instagram Live session, a fan asked Diljit whether he would bring his AURA Tour to Bihar. The singer responded, “We tried to go to Bihar. We had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”