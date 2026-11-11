Diljit Dosanjh returns to Coachella in 2027, joins Dua Lipa, Madonna, SZA on festival lineup

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027, four years after making history with his debut performance at the prestigious music festival. Diljit features on the newly announced lineup for the festival, which will take place across two weekends in April next year.

Coachella 2027 will be held over two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the US. Diljit is part of the Friday, April 9 and April 16 lineup, which will be headlined by pop sensation Dua Lipa. The day will also see performances by Madonna, who is billed in the Dance Tent, BLACKPINK’s JISOO, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Peggy Gou, Kehlani and Giorgio Moroder, among others.

The festival’s other headliners include Tame Impala, who will headline Saturday, and SZA, who will close the festival on Sunday. The Saturday lineup features Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin and NCT, while Sunday’s performers include Don Toliver, Kygo, Dom Dolla, Empire of the Sun, Becky G and BABYMONSTER. Daddy Yankee also has a special billing, with Justice set to make its Bunker debut with ‘Blinded by the Lights’.

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Diljit Dosanjh made history at Coachella in 2023

Diljit Dosanjh’s return to Coachella comes four years after he became the first mainstream Indian artiste and the first Punjabi singer to perform at the festival in 2023. His performance was widely celebrated as a landmark moment for Indian music on the international stage. He shared the festival lineup that year with artistes including BLACKPINK and Björk.

While Diljit was the first mainstream Indian artiste to perform at Coachella, he was not the first Indian artist to take the stage. Mumbai-born electronic music producer Ritesh D’Souza, who performs as B.R.E.E.D, played at the festival in 2015 alongside vocalist Tara Mae. Singer Raveena Aurora also performed in 2022, becoming the first Indian woman to take the Coachella stage.

Several Indian-origin artistes followed Diljit’s appearance. AP Dhillon and Sid Sriram performed at the festival in 2024. The 2025 edition featured rapper Hanumankind, electronic music collective Indo Warehouse and singer Shannon K. Hanumankind’s performance, which featured an entrance accompanied by chenda drummers, was another notable moment for Indian hip-hop at the festival.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the India leg of his ongoing Aura Tour. After taking the tour across Europe and North America, the singer announced seven shows across India between November and December 2026.

The India leg opened in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and will continue with performances in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh show has also been announced, with its date and further details awaited.

Tickets for the India leg are being sold exclusively through BookMyShow. The Aura Tour follows Diljit’s hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, which saw him perform to packed stadiums across the country.