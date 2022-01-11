scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

Diljit Dosanjh replies to fan making fun of him for refueling his car himself: ‘Change your mindset brother…’

Last week, Diljit Dosanjh had shared a picture which showed him refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station in a foreign country.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 8:21:56 pm
Diljit DosanjhDiljit Dosanjh gives it back to Twitter follower. (Photo: Twitter/Diljit Dosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t hold back from making himself heard on social media. Recently, the actor-singer gave it back to a Twitter follower in pure Punjabi for making fun of his picture from a fuel station.

Last week, Diljit had shared a picture which showed him refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station in a foreign country. “Somewhere On Planet Earth,” he had captioned the post. Commenting on the picture, one of his Twitter follower wrote in Punjabi, “There (overseas), you have to fill your car’s gas tank yourself. What’s the use if there is so much shortage (of people) there. You (being Diljit Dosanjh) should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don’t take offence of what I said.”

Also Read |5 revelations by Diljit Dosanjh about Bollywood, being a Sikh actor: ‘I have only one weakness…’

Diljit Dosanjh replied to him on Twitter in Punjabi, “Mama…it’s about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor let anyone else be happy. It’s said about people like you – that what will people think. Don’t be angry brother.”

Diljit was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh. Last week, on his birthday, he announced his new album, Drive Thru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement