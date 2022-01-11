Diljit Dosanjh replies to fan making fun of him for refueling his car himself: ‘Change your mindset brother…’

Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t hold back from making himself heard on social media. Recently, the actor-singer gave it back to a Twitter follower in pure Punjabi for making fun of his picture from a fuel station.

Last week, Diljit had shared a picture which showed him refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station in a foreign country. “Somewhere On Planet Earth,” he had captioned the post. Commenting on the picture, one of his Twitter follower wrote in Punjabi, “There (overseas), you have to fill your car’s gas tank yourself. What’s the use if there is so much shortage (of people) there. You (being Diljit Dosanjh) should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don’t take offence of what I said.”

Mama.. Gal Soch Di aa😎 Eh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Kam Nu VADDA Shota Bana Dendi aa..😊 Soch Badal Mama..

Eh Oh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Na Aap Kush Kardi aa Te Na Kisey Nu Kush Karn dendi Aa.. Tere Vargeya bare hee Kiha Janda..Dunia Ki KAHU Gi.. 😂 “Gussa Na Kari Veer” https://t.co/geMWqowObh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 11, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh replied to him on Twitter in Punjabi, “Mama…it’s about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor let anyone else be happy. It’s said about people like you – that what will people think. Don’t be angry brother.”

Diljit was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh. Last week, on his birthday, he announced his new album, Drive Thru.