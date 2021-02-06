Diljit Dosanjh releases video of song dedicated to Rihanna

Diljit Dosanjh is all praise for Rihanna in his latest song. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh has released the video of his latest viral song “RiRi”. The singer had shared the audio of the song a couple of days ago as a token of appreciation for the global pop star Rihanna.

“RiRi” has Dosanjh going gaga over Rihanna, her beauty and her massive fan following across the globe. The music of the song is groovy like any other Punjabi track and features several shots from the pop star’s music videos and concerts.

The song has been penned by Raj Ranjodh with music by Intense. The audio of “RiRi” already has over four million views on YouTube and is among the top 10 trending videos on the video-sharing platform.

Diljit Dosanjh had released “RiRi” a few hours after Rihanna showed her support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country.