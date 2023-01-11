scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh, Pasoori singer Ali Sethi to perform at Coachella: ‘Need all my Punjabis to pull up’

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi took to social media to share the happy news. Apart from them, other notable performers of this year's Coachella include Bjork, Blackpink, Frank Ocean among more.

ali sethi and diljit dosanjhAli Sethi and Diljit Dosanjh to feature at this year's Coachella. (Photo: Diljit, Ali/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Diljit Dosanjh, Pasoori singer Ali Sethi to perform at Coachella: ‘Need all my Punjabis to pull up’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, and Pasoori fame singer Ali Sethi from Pakistan, will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April, the lineup revealed. The music festival will be headlined by the likes of Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and the wildly popular K-Pop band Blackpink.

Both Ali Sethi and Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share the big news. While Diljit shared the news on his Instagram story, Ali Sethi shared it on his Instagram feed with the caption, “AAJAAO SAARAY 🤟🏾🤟🏾 @coachella 🌵presale starts Friday January 13th at 11AM PT. Register now at coachella.com #coachella2023.” Among his many fans, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra also reacted to his post with a “WoooAa.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Meanwhile, Diljit’s fans could not contain their excitement at the prospect of listening to Punjabi music at the California-based festival. One fan wrote on Twitter, “DILJIT DOSANJH AT COACHELLA?!?! This was the QUICKEST impulse purchase of my life and I have no regrets. #DiljitDosanjh #Coachella.” Another wrote, “Breh @diljitdosanjh is performing at @coachella. I’m so f**king proud!!!! Let’s get it !!!!! 🥺💜.” “OMG #alert ! #Coachella #lineup so proud of #2023 lineup and how diverse it is ! so proud to see @diljitdosanjh performing!! The world is gonna love it .Need all my #punjabi’s to pull up to Coachella! HUGE WIN 🏆 #bhangra #vibes #DiversityandInclusion #strength #DiljitDosanjh” read another comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Also Read |Best songs of 2022: Pasoori, Jab saiyaan, Alaikadal in the list

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular Punjabi singer and actor based out of India, who is known for his catchy, upbeat yet meaningful tracks. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab. On the other hand, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is known for creating his own spin of old, classic ghazals. His song Pasoori, which he sang with Shae Gill last year, quickly climbed up the trending and most listened to charts on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 12:40 IST
Next Story

Nick Kyrgios has last laugh as Djokovic clash sells out stadium in minutes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan arrive for the ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close