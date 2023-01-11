Diljit Dosanjh, Pasoori singer Ali Sethi to perform at Coachella: ‘Need all my Punjabis to pull up’

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, and Pasoori fame singer Ali Sethi from Pakistan, will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April, the lineup revealed. The music festival will be headlined by the likes of Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and the wildly popular K-Pop band Blackpink.

Both Ali Sethi and Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share the big news. While Diljit shared the news on his Instagram story, Ali Sethi shared it on his Instagram feed with the caption, “AAJAAO SAARAY 🤟🏾🤟🏾 @coachella 🌵presale starts Friday January 13th at 11AM PT. Register now at coachella.com #coachella2023.” Among his many fans, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra also reacted to his post with a “WoooAa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Meanwhile, Diljit’s fans could not contain their excitement at the prospect of listening to Punjabi music at the California-based festival. One fan wrote on Twitter, “DILJIT DOSANJH AT COACHELLA?!?! This was the QUICKEST impulse purchase of my life and I have no regrets. #DiljitDosanjh #Coachella.” Another wrote, “Breh @diljitdosanjh is performing at @coachella. I’m so f**king proud!!!! Let’s get it !!!!! 🥺💜.” “OMG #alert ! #Coachella #lineup so proud of #2023 lineup and how diverse it is ! so proud to see @diljitdosanjh performing!! The world is gonna love it .Need all my #punjabi’s to pull up to Coachella! HUGE WIN 🏆 #bhangra #vibes #DiversityandInclusion #strength #DiljitDosanjh” read another comment.

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular Punjabi singer and actor based out of India, who is known for his catchy, upbeat yet meaningful tracks. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab. On the other hand, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is known for creating his own spin of old, classic ghazals. His song Pasoori, which he sang with Shae Gill last year, quickly climbed up the trending and most listened to charts on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.