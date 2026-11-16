‘If you hate me, thank you’: Diljit Dosanjh on criticism, reaction from fans amid AURA tour

Diljit Dosanjh has often found himself embroiled in controversies, whether it is during the farmers’ protest, or during the Cockroach Janta Party-led students’ protest earlier this year. At the time, Diljit received criticism for saying ‘I am just an artist bro’ when asked to comment on students’ protest. Now without directly referring to the controversy, Diljit has responded to the criticism. He said that he has only gratitude for those who hate him, as they have added something to his life.

Diljit was recently featured on Spotify’s video series ‘Day in the Life’, which has earlier featured global artists such as Central Cee, Lil Baby, Cody Johnson and Poppy. Diljit has become the first Indian artist to be featured in the series. During the conversation, he reflected on his initial career, what Punjabi folk music means to him, how he uses fashion to make a statement, and the reaction and criticism that he draws from the audiences.

On receiving criticism, he said: “I don’t care about reactions now. When the fans meet me, they show so much love. If you love me, thank you. If you hate me, thank you so much. Because life is a movie, and for me, in the movie you have different characters. You have villains, you have friends, (you have) ups and downs. So if you’re playing a part on the villain side, thank you so much. You did something in my life.”

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In the 10-minute video, Diljit started his day with breakfast and soon opened his wardrobe to the viewers. He scanned through the clothes rack, picked out a Michael Jackson sweatshirt and shared a little story behind it. Diljit confessed that has never worn that sweatshirt. He found it lying in an old thrift store, but the owner was not willing to sell it. He then admitted that he had to convince the owner for over an hour to change his mind. Diljit has been very particular about his fashion sense, which in his own words, serves as a statement. He also reflected upon his grand Met Gala debut in 2025. Diljit’s outfit was inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala and was created by designer Prabal Gurung. He donned a cape which was created by over 50 craftsmen in four days.

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In ‘Day in the life’, Diljit shared the thought behind this look: “Met Gala was my dream. Every big star is there. I already had a dress in my mind. When I’ll go, I’ll go like a king with the robe, with the turban.”

Starting his career with Punjabi music, Diljit also forayed in Punjabi cinema and Hindi cinema and made his mark, but he still feels that his heart only lies with Punjabi folk music. He shared that at his core, he is a folk singer, and added: “My career started in 2002, so there are too many old Diljits. In my mind, at my core, I’m a folk singer. I love folk music. I love to listen to folk music. We did an EP called ‘The Call of Panjab’. We didn’t focus on streaming or numbers for that EP. That EP is just for me and my old fans, who love old folk Punjabi music.”

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his AURA tour around 7 Indian cities. He kicked off his tour with Delhi, followed by Indore and rest of the tour will span across Ahmedabad (November 21), Mumbai (November 27), Bengaluru (November 29), Lucknow (December 5), Chandigarh (December 12), and Kolkata (December 19).