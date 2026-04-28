Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon Bhangra as he returns to The Tonight Show: ‘Kaha tha na!’

Renowned singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh once again took The Tonight Show by storm as he shared the stage with host Jimmy Fallon, while also engaging in playful activities as he arrived to promote his latest album, Aura. During the occasion, Diljit even taught Jimmy a few Bhangra moves, bringing the asli Punjabi vibe to the hit late-night talk show, much to the audience’s delight.

Both stars also teased their fans with glimpses of their time together on the set and the show’s floor on Instagram. Their memorable reunion was marked by music, dance, laughter, and camaraderie. Sharing a video of Diljit teaching him Bhangra during the show, Jimmy noted that the singer-actor “brought the AURA” to the floor.

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‘Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge?’

Ahead of his appearance on the show, Diljit had taken to his Instagram to share the update with a short video. The clip begins with one of his team members opening the door to their studio and asking, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge (You thought we would not come back)?” The camera then moves forward to show Diljit sitting inside, looking dashing as always.

“Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don’t leave in a hurry. We are here at Jimmy Fallon’s),” he says, as he pulls out some Bhangra moves, grooving to his latest track “Morni.”

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Jimmy Fallon sends special thank-you note to Diljit Dosanjh

The singer-actor also took to his Instagram stories to share further glimpses of his time backstage, during which a special package arrived for him from the show’s producers, along with a thank-you note from Jimmy himself for returning to The Tonight Show.

During the interaction, Jimmy asked Diljit about his earlier performance of “Main Hoon Panjab” and wanted to know what it meant. As he began explaining, the singer cautioned that his English was not great and apologised in advance. “Your English is better than my English,” Jimmy said, making Diljit feel comfortable. The singer noted that “Main Hoon Panjab” was his way of leaving a signature rooted in his identity.

Diljit Dosanjh’s performance earns standing ovation

He also expressed his excitement at having kick-started his Aura tour in Vancouver recently, where the stadium was sold out. He pointed out that his performance was held just 2 km away from the spot where the Komagata Maru incident happened. “My message in life is love, forgiveness, and respect,” he noted.

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On the occasion, Diljit also sang his track “Morni” live for The Tonight Show’s audience. As he wrapped up his electrifying performance, the entire studio gave him a standing ovation, and Jimmy bowed in front of him, saying, “That’s how it’s done!”