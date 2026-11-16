Diljit Dosanjh invokes Rahat Indori at Indore concert amid song restrictions: ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai’

As promised, Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday as part of his ongoing India leg of the AURA tour. Despite rumours that the event would be cancelled amid security concerns, bomb threats, and restrictions imposed on four songs, the singer made the concert happen to a roaring response from the audience. He also responded to the restrictions by invoking the city’s legendary poet Rahat Indori again.

Diljit shared a reel on his Instagram handle from the concert on Sunday evening, in which he addressed the audience in the middle of the concert. “Ye nahi gaa sakte, wo nahi gaa sakte. Ye nahi kar sakte, wo nahi kar sakte. (You can’t sing this, you can’t sing that),” he said, before quoting from Rahat Indori’s popular verse.

“Humare mooh se jo nikle wohi sadaqat hai, Humare mooh mein zubaan tumhari thodi hai (Whatever comes out of our mouths is the truth. You can’t control what we say),” he said on the stage. “Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yahan. Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai. (Everyone’s blood and sweat has contributed to this land. Hindustan is not anyone’s property),” added Diljit.

INDORE ROKO… TOKO… DHAMKAO.. WE DID IT 💪 Na Rukey Dosanjhanwala 😈 Na Uskey Fans 😈 https://t.co/R53au7vyyk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 15, 2026

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Diljit narrated the same verse a couple of years ago in Indore during his Dil-Luminati Tour after boycott calls. Bajrang Dal had approached Indore police and asked them to cancel the concert. “Our protest was against the consumption of drugs. We are not against this concert. It’s not in our culture to consume drugs in these concerts; we are against that. We are also against consumption of alcohol and there were such stalls in this concert,” Indore Bajrang Dal leader Tannu Sharma told The Indian Express.

At another point in the concert, Diljit thanked the audience for showing up despite all the rumours. “The media didn’t leave any stones unturned in circulating rumours. But despite that, you all showed up for my show. Whoever could gain mileage from it did, but you all came for my show; thank you very, very much,” he said, grinning.

He also invoked Lord Shiva, hailing Indore as “the land of Mahakal”, a fierce form of the god. “Neither was I scared in the past, nor I am today. And you guys don’t get scared either,” he said to the audience, and then asked everyone to collectively scream “Jai Shri Mahakaal” at the concert. All three videos have been doing the rounds on social media since last evening.

INDORE AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 https://t.co/DAQylrftHu — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 15, 2026

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When Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert seemed under jeopardy

Last week, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit put rumours to rest that his concert was being cancelled owing to security concerns. Alleging that the news channels have sensationalized the story, the singer assured his fans, “I’m coming to Indore on 15th, 101%. I’ll first have poha upon arrival, and then perform with full energy. I’ll definitely meet you on the 15th, irrespective of who’s saying what. You just trust me.”

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As promised, Diljit shared a still of him having poha, Indore’s special delicacy, for breakfast on Sunday. He then followed it up with an energetic performance, even though he wasn’t allowed to include four songs in his set list — “Patiala Peg”, “5 Taara Theke”, “Case (Jeb Vichon Afeem Labhiya)”, and “Jatt Fire Karda”.

The organisers and venue authorities were allegedly instructed to ensure that Diljit does not perform songs that could negatively influence children. District Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha, told ANI last week, “We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons. In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children.”

Even for his upcoming Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar has asked city police commissioner Anupamsingh Gahlaut to not allow Dosanjh to sing those songs as well. She has also asked him not to wear bandoliers (bullet/cartridge belts) as depicted in promotional material for the Ahmedabad show.

“The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is actively running the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign) so such songs cannot be allowed,” Parmar told The Indian Express. The notice, issued on November 6, also seeks not to allow Diljit Dosnajh to call children on stage as they may be exposed to loud sound and flash lights which might impact children’s eyes and ears.

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Indore wasn’t the first concert of the AURA tour that faced initial hurdles. Even the first stop in India, in Delhi-NCR on October 30, didn’t get the initial go-ahead by Delhi Police, owing to security concerns. But it’s only after the organizers sought permission again that the concert’s permission was finally cleared. The rest of the India leg of the AURA tour will span across Ahmedabad (November 21), Mumbai (November 27), Bengaluru (November 29), Lucknow (December 5), Chandigarh (December 12), and Kolkata (December 19).