Diljit Dosanjh’s historic Dil-Luminati Tour generated Rs 943 crore in revenue; created 1,18,000 man-days of employment

Diljit Dosanjh made history in 2024 in India with his Dil-Luminati Tour, which spanned 10 cities over two months. Touring across New Delhi (on October 26, 2024), Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Chandigarh (December 23), and the finale in Guwahati (December 29), Dosanjh ended the year on a bang.

Now, an EY report claims the India leg of Dosanjh’s global Dil-Luminati Tour fetched the economy a revenue of approximately Rs 943 crore, thus becoming the highest grossing concert tour in the country ever. This figure includes Rs 276 crore earned in direct revenue, and almost its double, Rs 553 crore earned through indirect spending via secondary and tertiary avenues, including allied sectors like travel, tourism, hospitality, food and beverage services, logistics, and local vendors.