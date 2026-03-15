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Diljit Dosanjh’s historic Dil-Luminati Tour generated Rs 943 crore in revenue; created 1,18,000 man-days of employment
Diljit Dosanjh's 10-city, 2-month Dil-Luminati Tour attracted 49% attendees from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, indicating a surge in the disposable income of those regions and their increasing willingness to invest in live experiences.
Diljit Dosanjh made history in 2024 in India with his Dil-Luminati Tour, which spanned 10 cities over two months. Touring across New Delhi (on October 26, 2024), Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Chandigarh (December 23), and the finale in Guwahati (December 29), Dosanjh ended the year on a bang.
Now, an EY report claims the India leg of Dosanjh’s global Dil-Luminati Tour fetched the economy a revenue of approximately Rs 943 crore, thus becoming the highest grossing concert tour in the country ever. This figure includes Rs 276 crore earned in direct revenue, and almost its double, Rs 553 crore earned through indirect spending via secondary and tertiary avenues, including allied sectors like travel, tourism, hospitality, food and beverage services, logistics, and local vendors.
Ticket sales contributed 80% of the direct revenue, with the sale of 3,20,000 tickets across the country on Zomato Live, the report stated. This also indicates the increasing role of the digital medium in the sale of concert tickets. If the Indian live event ecosystem manages to deal with the menace of black marketing, it’s possible that the direct revenue turns out to be much higher, given the rampant illegal sales reported across the shows back then.
The Dil-Luminati Tour generated not only revenue, but also employment on a large scale. The report states it accounted for 1,18,000 man-days of employment, across both the live events sector and its allied sectors. Approximately 38% attendees travelled from other cities to attend the concerts, with more than half of those (around 20%) extending their stay, leading to a further boost in tourism and hospitality revenue.
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The Dil-Luminati Tour, thus, attracted a lot of participation from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, not only through those who travelled to other cities to attend the concerts, but also those who spent money on tickets to attend the concerts in their respective hometowns. 49% attendees of the entire tour were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, indicating a surge in disposable income of those cities and the increasing willingness to invest in experiences like Punjabi music, conventionally restricted regionally to cities in the Punjab-Haryana-Delhi-NCR belt.
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