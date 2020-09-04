Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. is number 1 on Top Triller Global chart

Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T. is on the number 1 spot on Top Triller Global chart.

Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T. has reached the top spot on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart from its previous spot of No. 3.

G.O.A.T. has been on the list for the past four weeks. The Top Triller Global chart features the biggest hits on the Triller app. The chart ratings change every week.

Not just this, another Indian track that has found a place in this global list is AR Rahman’s Dil Bechara. The song is on No. 5 spot this week from its previous week’s ranking of No. 9.

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his acting in Punjabi and Hindi films and his musical career, has been promoting G.O.A.T. extensively. The music video of G.O.A.T. has already garnered over 60 million views on YouTube.

