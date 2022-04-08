Diljit Dosanjh gives a funny tour of his messy house with broken door and no place for clothes. Watch video

Diljit Dosanjh’s home is unlike any other celebrity residence. And we discovered that in a video he shared on Instagram on Thursday. In the special video, the actor-singer gives us a tour of his messy house.

Dosanjh‘s house is a mess, but he has reasons for everything. In his funny and impeccable style, the actor-singer explains in Punjabi that his kitchen door requires repair and if left open, pigeons will fly in. He says the walls of his house are empty because despite making full payment, the paintings haven’t arrived yet due to corona restrictions. His bed too is a mess with clothes all over it. Dosanjh shared that he shifts the clothes to another corner for his morning yoga, and puts them back on the bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

We also see suitcases lying all around, with some being half-open. He says he’s been travelling a lot and has another world tour coming up, so unpacking makes no sense.

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his funny and candid social media posts. He often posts videos in Punjabi.

Dosanjh was recently seen alongside Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. His last Hindi release was Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020).