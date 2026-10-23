Diljit Dosanjh talks about people ‘sabotaging’ his work amid uncertainty over Delhi concert

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A day after Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission to perform in Delhi on October 30, as part of his Aura India Tour, the singer has shared a message about dealing with setbacks and people who try to pull one down. In a video shared on social media, Diljit can be seen talking about obstacles that can sometimes lead to better opportunities, stating that people should not lose hope when things don’t go as planned.
In the video, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That’s definite. It’s true and it’s also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future.”
The video post was captioned, “Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh (sic)”
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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert facing uncertainty
Diljit’s message comes at a time when his scheduled Delhi concert has run into a hurdle. The singer was set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, marking the beginning of the India leg of his Aura tour. However, the Delhi Police denied permission for the concert, citing security concerns and the demands on police deployment during the festive season.
According to a report by The Indian Express, police officials said they had received inputs about possible threats to the event. The singer has also faced security-related concerns in the past, including reports of threats from separatist groups. In May this year, shots were fired outside the Karnal residence of his manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claiming responsibility in social media posts.
The Delhi concert had earlier been moved from November 1 to October 30 following an appeal to respect the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. The latest development has left fans waiting for clarity on the show.
The Delhi show was the opening act of Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour, which is also scheduled to take place in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore in the next month.