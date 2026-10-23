Diljit Dosanjh talks about people ‘sabotaging’ his work amid uncertainty over Delhi concert

A day after Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission to perform in Delhi on October 30, as part of his Aura India Tour, the singer has shared a message about dealing with setbacks and people who try to pull one down. In a video shared on social media, Diljit can be seen talking about obstacles that can sometimes lead to better opportunities, stating that people should not lose hope when things don’t go as planned.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That’s definite. It’s true and it’s also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it. Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future.”