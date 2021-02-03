Diljit Dosanjh dedicates song to Rihanna, watch video

Diljit Dosanjh has dedicated his latest song to Rihanna. (Photos: Rihanna/Facebook and Diljit Dosanjh/Facebook)

Diljit Dosanjh has shown his appreciation for global popstar Rihanna by releasing a new song titled RiRi in her honour.

In the two-minute-fifteen-second song, Diljit talks about Rihanna’s home country Barbados and how she is an angel who has descended from the heavens. The rest of the song has a lot of cliches about beauty and clothing that are often heard in Punjabi songs.

RiRi has been written by Raj Ranjodh with music by Intense.

The song comes less than 24 hours after Rihanna lent her support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Diljit has been a vocal supporter of the protests.