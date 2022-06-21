scorecardresearch
Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his concert to Sidhu Moosewala, warns those who are trying to attack him: ‘His name is written on hearts’

Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Vancouver concert to late singer Sidhu Moosewala. His tribute received a lot of fan love on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 1:10:14 pm
diljit dosanjh sidhu moosewala vancouverDiljiit Dosanjh remembered Sidhu Moosewala at his Vancouver concert.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh paid an emotional tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala at his Vancouver concert recently. Diljit dedicated the show to the slain artiste, who was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab. Diljit shared a video on Tuesday in which he’s paying musical tribute to Moosewala with a song and a speech.

Diljit shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram with the caption, “One love.” The video shows the text ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ written on a digital banner in the background. As soon as Diljit took Moosewala’s name, the crowd burst into applause.

Also read |Tribute for Sidhu Moose Wala at New York’s Times Square. Fan says, ‘Nobody can beat our legend’

In the song, Diljit addressed how people are trying to pull down those who find fame, whether it is in the online world or the real one. He also sang about that emotional moment when Moosewala’s father took off his turban during his son’s funeral, saying ‘I have immense respect for you and your turban’. He also advised Punjabi community to stick together as there are many who are trying to divide us. Warning those who are targeting Punjabis and Moosewala’s memory, he said, “Moosewala’s name is written on hearts, it will take a lot to wipe it off.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

With his performance, Diljit also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Reacting to the videos, fans lauded Diljit’s gesture.

On Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary on June 11, Diljit shared a picture of the late singer on his Instagram account. Remembering him, Dosanjh wrote that creativity never dies.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in a drive-by shooting near Mansa in Punjab last month. His death is said to be connected with a gang war. The Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two shooters allegedly involved in his killing.

Also read |Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on radio, plays his hit songs

Sidhu Moosewala’s death was condoled by several personalities from the film and music industry. In addition to Shehnaaz Gill, Mika Singh and others, international rapper Drake also mourned his demise.

